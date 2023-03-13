Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a Big Trade to Acquire Star Receiver, Address Left Tackle Early

Yup, it's happening, at least in theory. There was enough buzz around the combine linking Hopkins to the Patriots for this to be more than a pipe dream. It's also more likely for the Pats to swing a trade for a bonafide star receiver than use a first-rounder on a rookie. Hopkins is known for his excellent hands, contested catches, and body control, but he's one of the most underrated route-runners in football. Belichick's had an affinity for the player who has requested a trade, so he calls up former Pats staffer Monti Ossenfort. New England gets its number one receiver that everyone is clamoring for, and the Cardinals acquire a top-50 pick for a player who reportedly is ready to move on from Arizona – the best-case scenario for both teams.