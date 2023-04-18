Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

33. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Round projection: second or third

From a pure measurables standpoint, Brents is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Patriots at outside corner at nearly 6-foot-3, 198 pounds with 34-inch arms (98th percentile). As his Senior Bowl practices film can attest, Brents has silky-smooth change of direction ability to mirror routes, experience covering receivers on an island in K-State's man schemes, and his length is a factor. However, Brents is not a finished product. His long speed is only modest, and it tends to cause issues in the final phase of the play, where he's often grabby and loses at the catch point. Brents needs to trust his technique and learn to play more consistently with his back to the quarterback. As far as big corners go, he has all the tools to match up on the outside (pro comparison: Byron Jones).

34. OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Round projection: second or third

Mauch was one of my favorite guys to study on film in this offensive line class, but his game has too many limitations to play him at tackle. He's a mauler with a mean streak and an elite first step to generate immediate movement, work to the second level and beyond, and plays through the whistle like offensive line coaches dream about. But his compact frame and footwork lead to issues outside, where he doesn't have the fluidity or length to translate at tackle. Mauch will be a starting-caliber interior lineman at either guard or center (pro comparison: Mitch Morse).

35. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Round projection: second or third

Kraft is your typical small-school Patriots prospect, dominating at his level of competition. The Pats also took from the Jackrabbits' offense with Pierre Strong a year ago. Kraft is a stellar athlete with noticeable straight-line speed, great hands with a large catch radius, an innate ability to find the soft spots in zone coverages, and elite YAC ability averaging over seven YAC per reception. Although he's not a great in-line blocker yet, Kraft can effectively block on the move and in space. He'll be a useful Swiss army knife at the next level (pro comparison: bigger Gerald Everett).

36. EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Round projection: second or third

Hall was a three-year starter and team captain for the Tigers who won't ever make you worry about setting the edge against the run. Hall's length and terrific hand strength allow him to control the edge of the defense with a post-up style that the Patriots will love. He also uses his stride length effectively and explosive downhill style to collapse the pocket while destroying quarterbacks in the pocket. The Auburn product held up okay in low-stress coverage drops as well. Hall is violent on the field, so don't expect a bendy Josh Uche-type here, but he checks every box for New England (pro comparison: Carl Lawson).

37. EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Round projection: second or third

Despite the talent coming out of South Bend each year, the Patriots haven't selected an Irishman since the 2007 draft. Although there could be a reason for the decade-plus avoidance of Notre Dame, Foskey is a great fit. The long-limbed edge rusher can play either in a two-point stance as an outside linebacker or has the functional power to rush with his hand in the dirt (see back-to-back goal-line stuffs vs. UNC). Foskey uses an effective long arm as a foundational pass-rush move, locking out his length to soften the corner, and will nicely counter that with a "ghost" rush or push-pull technique. He needs to become more consistent as an edge-setter against the run, but he has savvy in his pass-rush plan and the tools to develop into a more well-rounded player (pro comparison: Harold Landry).

38. CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

Round projection: second or third

Turner had the best 40-yard dash time at this year's combine at 4.26 seconds, and his play speed matches his terrific athletic testing. Whether it's closing on the ball from off-coverage or running with speedy receivers all over the field, Turner is an easy mover with a bit more length (5-11) while still matching the mirroring quickness New England often targets (pro comparison: Johnathan Joseph).

39. LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Round projection: second or third