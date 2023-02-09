Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

After coaching the West team to a victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Patriots will take a few players they saw in Vegas. Dean is the first Shrine Bowler selected in Mock Draft 1.0, following a standout week at the draft showcase. With Devin McCourty's potential retirement looming, Dean steps in as an interchangeable piece on the backend with third-year safety Kyle Dugger. Neither is a true centerfielder, but both have good size for the position to play in the slot, in the box, or deep safety, meaning the coaching staff can rotate their responsibilities from snap to snap. It might look a little different than having McCourty ranging over the top in the middle of the field. Still, it can be very effective, as Dugger and Dean can play off each other as mirror images of one another.