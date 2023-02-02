Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

3. Big Tackles - Massive right tackle Dawand Jones was one of the highlights from Tuesday's practice as he dominated his one-on-ones with some nasty finishes. Jones was a player we highlighted going into the practices, as the Patriots significant need at tackle is something that should have them salivating at a big, physical lineman who is very much in the mold of what they've liked in the past. North Dakota State's Cody Mauch has turned heads with some solid play of his own after playing at the FCS level, while Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence looks like a first-round pick with his performances in practice. He's an interesting contrast to Cole Strange who also played at the Senior Bowl last year and was a first-round pick but had some notable struggles during practice, particularly with the power rushers like Travis Jones, something that also reared its head at times during Strange's rookie season. The Patriots will probably keep their primary focus on the tackles this year, with Alabama's Tyler Steen and Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron seeing left tackle snaps that should be considered, though both could end up moving inside at the next level.