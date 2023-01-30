Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

While much of their staff wraps up the final days of the Shrine Bowl this week, the rest of the Patriots coaching and scouting staff, including expected American team defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will head to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, where another array of talented prospects will participate in three days of practices that culminate with a game on Saturday.

The Patriots have had heavy interest in the Senior Bowl since its inception, but of late they've taken at least three prospects from the game in each draft and many of the players have emerged as growing leaders for New England.

Last season they tapped first-round pick Cole Strange, quarterback Bailey Zappe and offensive tackle Andrew Stueber. In 2021, they grabbed Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson and Joshuah Bledsoe, while back in 2020 Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Justin Herron all heard their names called by the Patriots after playing in the Senior Bowl.

Some of the more notable additions before then include Jimmy Garoppolo (2014), Jakobi Meyers (2019), Trey Flowers (2015) and Shaq Mason (2015).

"At the Senior Bowl, you have NFL coaches, you have NFL-type coverages, NFL-type passing game, both in practice and in the game," said Bill Belichick in 2020 of why the week is so valuable to scouting. "So, you get to see two different looks at it. You get to see the practice look where players are practicing against the NFL team that is coaching them, and then in the game you get to see them play against another NFL style of play, but different from that other coaching staff."