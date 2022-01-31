15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

This week the Senior Bowl kicks off practices in Mobile, Alabama, culminating in Saturday's game, and the Patriots are sure to have a contingent in attendance as they continue to search for dynamic players to bring to New England.

"At the Senior Bowl, you have NFL coaches, you have NFL-type coverages, NFL-type passing game, both in practice and in the game," said Bill Belichick in 2020 of why the week is so valuable to scouting. "So, you get to see two different looks at it. You get to see the practice look where players are practicing against the NFL team that is coaching them, and then in the game you get to see them play against another NFL style of play, but different from that other coaching staff."

Last year, the Patriots selected three players from the Senior Bowl, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and quarterback Mac Jones, who topped our list last year of players to watch. Jones arrived in Mobile shortly after winning the National Championship and showed the kind of NFL smarts and competitiveness that carried over into his first NFL season.

"The usual two talking points with Mac Jones ... it was great to see him up close, and that's his intelligence and his accuracy," said Senior Bowl Executive Director and former Patriots scout Jim Nagy last year. "So you talk about those two things, what's going to make Mac a really good NFL starting quarterback is his ability to process information and take an NFL playbook — which he did in Mobile. That's difficult for a lot of quarterbacks, to come down here and spit out the verbiage, do all the things they need to do.

"But Mac is an old-school gym rat. We caught him a couple nights in the convention center studying tape after midnight, and the important thing is that carried over onto the field. He got on the field, he knew where to go with the ball and, most importantly, he put it where he needed to put it. I think those are the things that are going to make Mac a really good NFL starting quarterback."

The Senior Bowl gives prospects the chance to work with an NFL staff, as Jones did last year, working with the Carolina Panthers staff.

"Obviously, that was a good experience, and they have a great staff, and they do a great job, so it was a good experience just to go down there," said Jones during the 2021 season prior to defeating the coaching staff that gave him an early taste of an NFL offense.

Jones is hardly alone as a successful Patriots pick from this annual contest, as they took four players in 2020, including Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche, while also selecting players like Jimmy Garoppolo (2014), Trey Flowers and Shaw Mason (2015), and Jakobi Meyers (2019) in years past.