Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

After selecting four prospects who participated in the 2020 Senior Bowl, the Patriots will once again be locked in on the week-long event in Alabama to find contributors as they look to restock their roster with another crop of promising rookies.

Last season, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Justin Herron were just the latest Senior Bowl participants to be selected by New England. They join a group that includes multiple selections every year over the last decade, with four prospects being on the lighter end of recent history. As many as seven participants have joined the Patriots through both the draft and undrafted free agency, as they did in 2017.

Some of the most notable additions include Jimmy Garoppolo (2014), Jakobi Meyers (2019), Trey Flowers and Shaq Mason (2015). Since 2010, they've drafted four different quarterbacks from the Senior Bowl, including Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and Jarrett Stidham. With a light quarterback depth chart, Patriots fans should be heavily focused on the signal callers in Mobile.