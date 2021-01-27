2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Two separate trips to IR are red flags from an otherwise promising rookie season from the Michigan rookie. If he can stay on the field, he'll be a plus third-down contributor at minimum, something the Patriots very much need after one of their lowest sack outputs in 20 years. The question that remains is the same one that faced Uche coming in, how can he get on the field on first and second down? The Patriots used him a bit as a spy and he was effective. In a matchup defense, Uche should have plenty of value.