Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

Justin Herron is just the latest member of the 2020 rookie class to overcome a challenging introduction into the NFL and gain some valuable experience this season. The sixth-round pick made his fourth start of the season against the Dolphins, going wire-to-wire at left tackle, his first start along the line since October.

"It was a great feeling to go out there and start next to a great group of guys," said Herron on Wednesday afternoon via Webex. "Honestly, it was kind of nerve-racking. I had a little bit of anxiety at the beginning but as the game went on and I was talking to Joe and talking to David and everybody else, they were able to keep me calm."

The rookie has now started games at three different positions, including his first of the season, which came at right tackle against the Chiefs. Now, Herron has played every snap in two games at left tackle as well, showing he could have potential as a swing tackle who can play both positions.

"Honestly, I just come in and try not to think about, 'I want to be a swing tackle,'" said Herron. "I just want to come in and make sure that I'm prepared in both situations, just being ready for anything. And if I need to be thrown in at left, I'm ready. If I need to be thrown in it right, I'm ready. I try not to think too much of the title, I just try to make sure that I'm playing for everyone next to me and making sure I do my job, no matter where they put me."

Herron isn't the only rookie linemen to make an impact this season. Michael Onwenu is a fellow sixth-round pick and has 14 starts under his belt as he's settled in at right tackle, where he's started every game since starting there against San Francisco.

The two rookies have helped each other through a challenging season that has seen both of them thrown into the NFL fire.

"We have a really good relationship," said Herron of Onwenu. "We're always just talking to one another. If I don't know something, I'll ask him and he'll tell me, but if he doesn't know something he'll ask me and I'll tell him. So we do a good job of feeding off of one another and learning from each other. I think that's the biggest thing that I like about our relationship is that we are consistently learning from each other. Even when he goes in at guard he's telling me how, 'this is what I did,' just in case I have to go in.

As the team rounds into the final two games of the season, Herron should continue to stack some valuable experience that will pay off down the line as he puts the finishing touches on a promising rookie season.