Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

When the Patriots run - Edge: Bills

For large portions of the season the Bills run defense was terrible. But in recent weeks things have been much better up front for Buffalo. Over the last month the Bills have been stingy against the run and that has led to a bit of a resurgence for the entire defense. Still, Buffalo ranks just 20th in the league, allowing 121.4 yards per game on the ground. The Patriots have tried to establish the run in every game this season and for the most part have been successful. Damien Harris and Sony Michel have been productive when given the opportunity, and with Harris out last week with an ankle injury, Michel averaged 7.6 yards per carry against the Dolphins. The problem was Michel only got 10 carries, so the offense wasn't able to take advantage of his hot hand. Look for a more concerted effort to keep things going on the ground Monday night against Buffalo, even with the Bills showing signs of life. Linebacker Matt Milano's return to the lineup has given the Bills a lift, and with teams stacking the box and forcing the Patriots to throw, the running game hasn't been as prevalent as it was earlier in the season.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bills

Few teams have struggled to throw the ball more than the Patriots have in 2020. Cam Newton has just five touchdowns all season, and the Patriots offense hasn't scored a touchdown of any kind since Week 13 in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Newton hasn't shown much progress as a passer all year long and perhaps it will be time to see if Jarrett Stidham can get things going. Stidham was at the controls for that last touchdown when he hit Gunner Olszewski in garbage time against the Chargers, and Bill Belichick might be more willing to get his young backup some experience. Either way, the Patriots passing game is missing much more than just a quarterback. Jakobi Meyers has made the most of his opportunity as the primary target and is coming off a strong performance in Miami. Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry have made some plays here and there, but the tight ends have been invisible and the overall production has been non-existent. The Bills secondary is healthier than it was in the first meeting with corners Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson along with safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. That group has played exceptionally well of late, much better than their 15th ranking against the pass would indicate. Whether it's Newton or Stidham, the Patriots will likely struggle throwing the ball.

When the Bills run - Edge: Bills

Buffalo has not been all that effective running the ball this season. But that was the case heading into the first matchup and Buffalo piled up 190 yards on the ground. Both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss rushed for more than 80 yards and controlled the game against a Patriots front that has struggled to stop the run pretty much all season. New England ranks 27th against the run, allowing 133 yards per game and better than 4.5 yards per carry. Over the last two weeks opponents have topped the 200-yard mark on the ground, including 250 to a Dolphins offense that hasn't been able to run the ball all season and was missing most of its personnel. Buffalo has been effective running the ball closing out games in recent weeks, most impressively in Week 14 against Pittsburgh when the Bills melted the final eight minutes behind Singletary and Moss. In addition, quarterback Josh Allen has been effective as a runner throughout the season. Allen has eight rushing touchdowns, which leads the team. While Buffalo is primarily a passing team, the Bills have enough in the running game to cause problems as well.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Bills

Allen didn't throw the ball often in the first meeting as blustery conditions prohibited either side from airing it out too often. But overall this season the third-year quarterback has come into his own and is enjoying a terrific year. He's completed almost 69 percent of his passes for 4,000 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His size and mobility allow him to manipulate the pocket to buy time for his receivers, and that group has blossomed as a result. At the top of the list is Stephon Diggs, who leads the NFL with 111 catches for 1,314 yards and five touchdowns. Diggs had a strong game in Orchard Park against J.C. Jackson, catching six passes for 92 yards. He figures to see Jackson again as Stephon Gilmore suffered a leg injury in Miami and will likely sit, as he did in the first meeting. In addition to Diggs, Allen uses Cole Beasley (79 catches, 950 yards, 4 TDs) and rookie Gabriel Davis (30 catches, 459 yards, 6 TDs). Speedster John Brown has been injured for much of the season and is on IR with a high ankle sprain. Even in his absence the Bills have plenty of weapons and the Patriots secondary has been wildly inconsistent most of the season.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots