Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

The epitaph of the 2020 Patriots won't be pretty. It will contain a lot of negative words and phrases but mostly it will come down to one simple fact: they weren't good enough.

Bill Belichick said as much following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, which was the final nail in a playoff coffin that in reality had been closed for weeks – at least since a four-game losing streak in October that all but ended New England's postseason hopes. After 11 straight appearances in the playoffs, the 6-8 Patriots were eliminated with the loss.

"Disappointed. But we didn't deserve to win today," Belichick said after the 22-12 loss in Miami. "To win these games we've got to do a better job. I've got to do a better job and collectively as a staff and a team, we've got to perform better than this."

Belichick often cites the need for better coaching after a loss, but in 2020 those words didn't have a hollow ring to them. It wasn't that Belichick and his staff suddenly forgot how to game plan or what it takes to succeed. It was simply a matter of not having the horses, and Belichick and his staff are responsible for that as well.

The roster is lacking in several areas, not the least of which is quarterback. For all the talk about weapons – both wide receiver and tight end – it won't matter much if Belichick can't find a suitable answer at the game's most important position. And that won't be easy.

Through 15 weeks the Patriots are positioned to pick 15th in the NFL draft. That won't be an ideal spot to select the quarterback of the future, but it's also not out of the realm of possibility that one worth taking will be available. BYU's Zach Wilson is intriguing based on his athleticism and arm strength, but some mock drafts have him going in the top 10 after a terrific season with the Cougars.

Belichick might look into the veteran pool for the second straight year, with plenty of possible options offering intrigue. Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston or Matt Ryan might make sense as bridge options, but even if a deal could be worked out (a huge assumption in most of these cases) the Patriots still need an answer for the future.