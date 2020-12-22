Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

With Matthew Slater, Jake Bailey and Stephon Gilmore being named to the Pro Bowl on Monday evening, Bill Belichick was asked about the work of the two specialists and their contributions on Tuesday morning in what was the only media availability of the day.

With the top-ranked special teams units in the league per Football Outsiders, the third phase of the game has been a critical element for the Patriots this season. At the top of the list is Matthew Slater, who has been named to nine of the last 10 Pro Bowls and continues to perform at a level that puts him among the best of all time to ever do it.

"I can't think of anybody that's done more than [Slater] has and that he's done it over a very consistent period of time at an extremely high level, in addition to all the other qualities that he brings off the field – leadership, just doing the right thing, just the person and the human being that he is," said Belichick. "But, his competitiveness on the field, he's a great teammate – just outstanding in all areas."