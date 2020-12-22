Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 22 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Press Pass: Players talk loss to Dolphins

What Went Wrong: Run Defense Comes Up Short

Jacobi Meyers breaks free in Dolphins secondary for 35-yard catch and run

Cam Newton improvises for shifty third-down dart to James White

J.C. Jackson intercepts the Tua Tagovailoa pass

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Newton 12/17: 'Miami is a very opportunistic team'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Dec 22, 2020 at 02:38 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Bill_Watermark

With Matthew Slater, Jake Bailey and Stephon Gilmore being named to the Pro Bowl on Monday evening, Bill Belichick was asked about the work of the two specialists and their contributions on Tuesday morning in what was the only media availability of the day.

With the top-ranked special teams units in the league per Football Outsiders, the third phase of the game has been a critical element for the Patriots this season. At the top of the list is Matthew Slater, who has been named to nine of the last 10 Pro Bowls and continues to perform at a level that puts him among the best of all time to ever do it.

"I can't think of anybody that's done more than [Slater] has and that he's done it over a very consistent period of time at an extremely high level, in addition to all the other qualities that he brings off the field – leadership, just doing the right thing, just the person and the human being that he is," said Belichick. "But, his competitiveness on the field, he's a great teammate – just outstanding in all areas."

On the other end of the spectrum from the well-established veteran is Jake Bailey, making his first Pro Bowl in his second season. Bailey is fourth in punt average, fifth in punts downed inside the 20 and has a 71-yard punt to his name this year, the second-longest in the entire league, while also handling kickoffs.

"[Jake]'s had an outstanding season," said Belichick. "He does a great job of really everything – kickoffs, holding, been part of Nick's [Folk] consistency, as well – and of course his punting. He's got the big leg and the ability to change field position, but also situational punting like he had in the Miami game. The kickoff, the punt – I mean, he does a lot of little things that are really, really important to the success of our special teams units and he's had an outstanding year. The punting is obvious, but there's a lot of other little things too that he does a great job of."

Unfortunately, it appears the Patriots will be without the services of their third Pro Bowler for the rest of the season after Stephon Gilmore was reportedly undergoing surgery today to repair a torn quad.

Earlier this month, Belichick praised Gilmore's work this season and his ability to play however he needs to.

"He's a smart player," said Belichick of Gilmore. "He works extremely hard. He can play physical and force the run and cover some of the quicker receivers and also cover the bigger guys and vertical guys. So, he can match up against just about everybody. And again, he has good preparation, good communication and good ball skills and has done a good job of tackling for us."

It hasn't been a season to remember for the Patriots, but this trio of players have, along with a few others, turned in some outstanding performances that are deserving of the recognition.

Stat Check

Table inside Article
Stats Patriots (6-8) Bills (11-3)
Overall DVOA 21st 7th
Offensive DVOA 24th 6th
Offensive Points 27th (20.6) 5th (29.1)
Offensive Third Down 19th (40.7%) 1st (50.9%)
Offensive Red Zone 29th (51.1%) 23rd (57.6%)
Offensive Passing DVOA 29th 4th
Offensive Rushing DVOA 7th 21st
Turnover Ratio 15th (+1) 13th (+2)
Defensive DVOA 23rd 14th
Defensive Points 7th 16th
Defensive Third Down 18th (41.5%) 19th (41.8%)
Defensive Red Zone 22nd (64.3%) 23rd (64.8%)
Defensive Passing DVOA 16th 15th
Defensive Rushing DVOA 32nd 18th
Special Teams DVOA 1st 5th

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

Stephon Gilmore was named a Pro Bowler for the third-straight season as he reportedly prepares for surgery to repair a partially-torn quad.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

The third-year cornerback has emerged as one of the best young players on the Patriots roster.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

With some extra time to recover and reset, Cam Newton and the Patriots are preparing for an improved Dolphins defense.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

The Patriots are prepping for the Dolphins first-round quarterback who is leading Miami toward the playoffs.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

The Patriots close out their 2020 road slate with their long-awaited first rematch of the season.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/14: Bailey winning hidden yardage battle

The Patriots second-year punter has proven to be a field position weapon this season.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

The emergence of some rookie Patriots defenders is a credit to the veteran leadership in a challenging season.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

A day after a tough loss to the Rams, the Patriots coaching staff remains committed to the process.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

The Patriots rookie has started four-straight games and is making impressive progress for the defense.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The Patriots shutdown corner will be a key matchup piece against the potent NFC foe.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Los Angeles native Nick Folk returns to his hometown for the first time after a decade-plus NFL career.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/22

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Patriots News Blitz 12/22: Newton or Stidham?

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/21

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 12/21: Pats playoff hopes dashed

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 12/20

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Advertising