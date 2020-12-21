Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Slater has been named to his ninth career Pro Bowl as a special teams player, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Steve Tasker is second with seven. Slater is now tied with John Hannah for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind the 14 by Tom Brady. The former fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA earned a roster position with the Patriots as a rookie in 2008 with his contributions on special teams. Entering the 2011 season, teammates elected him as their special teams captain. That year, he was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. Since then, he has earned special teams captain honors to start each season and been voted to the Pro Bowl at season's end every year except 2018. Slater has led the Patriots in special teams tackles for seven of his 12 seasons and has five special teams tackles in 2020.