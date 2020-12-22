Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

Belichick & Newton re-assess the day after Dolphins loss

"Really, we have a lot of team questions we need to answer, so I think that will be the overriding thing," said head coach Bill Belichick on a Monday morning conference call, as the team plots their next course after being eliminated from playoff contention. "We'll talk about that today, tomorrow – we have an extra day this week – and then start from a bigger picture standpoint."

With injuries mounting, the Patriots don't have a lot of roster tweaking available to them. For the most part, the young players have been thrust into the fire in recent weeks and that's not going to change over the final two games, save one exception, quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Belichick did not directly rule out the backup quarterback seeing some action, simply saying "we'll see" in the coming days if that's a move they're ready to make.

For his part, starting quarterback Cam Newton isn't ready to call it quits just yet.

"I still have a lot of football left and the urge to be better," Newton told the Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Monday morning. "After putting out this film? I can't go out like this."

The choice might now be out of his hands as the Patriots offense has failed to produce a touchdown the last two weeks in falling out of the playoff race.

"Obviously, haven't played the run well the last two weeks and haven't been able to score a touchdown the last two weeks, so I don't think this is about any one individual," added Belichick. "We had some ability to move the ball, but we ended up with four field goals and no touchdowns. So, we just haven't been able to get the ball into the end zone or even yesterday, kind of we weren't that close to the end zone and field goals, most of them were fairly long. It's hard to feel like you have a lot of control when you don't get the ball into the end zone or get into the red zone."

Could Stidham provide a needed spark for the offense? Or could getting him some experience pay off down the line whether he's competing for a starting job or looking to secure a back-up position? There are still unknowns with the second-year signal-caller, and while many young players have stacked a bunch of experience this season, Stidham has played just 68 snaps in his second year, all in mop-up duty.

A long week of preparation for Monday Night Football as the starter could give the youngster a boost and a real chance to show what he can do with a full gameplan at his disposal. For now, we await what the coaching staff decides.