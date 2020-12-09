Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 08 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Dec 08, 2020 at 07:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Dugger_LAC_Watermark

With the Patriots riding a 4-1 record over their last five games, the rookies have helped get the season back on track. Their rapid development is starting to pay dividends after enduring one of the most challenging scenarios for anyone who's ever entered the league.

Defensively, Kyle Dugger continues to be at the forefront of the class. After missing losses to the 49ers and Bills, then playing just four snaps in the win over the Jets, Dugger has started and played a majority of the last four games and continues to make significant strides in his development.

"His tackling's been good, physicality's been good, and as he gains experience, his recognition and all that is improving rapidly," said head coach Bill Belichick last week of the rookie second-rounder.

"Every play, every snap is a learning experience and it's all great, especially after the game you can watch film and you can see different things and you just continue to carry it with you and continue to grow throughout the season," said Dugger on Tuesday from Los Angeles.

Dugger's selection from small school Lenoir Rhyne came with some questions. How the Patriots could invest a second-round pick on a player who would have to make such a major jump in competition? But so far, Dugger has proved the doubters wrong, earning a role on defense that seems to expand and evolve each week.

"I tried to go into this year with no expectations on myself for what my role will be with the team," said Dugger, who credited Patrick Chung for being available for advice throughout the season.

"He definitely still chimes in and helps out," said Dugger of the Patriots veteran safety who mastered a major portion of the position Dugger is now playing. "Gives a lot of tips, things to look for when going into the game. Anytime he chimes in I'm definitely always listening and trying to pick up whatever he's telling me."

Some of Chung's advice?

"Being patient, especially in coverage and kind of just being physical and using whatever tools I have," said Dugger.

With his first four starts under his belt, Dugger is eager to stay on track, focused on the business-trip mentality as the team awaits their second-straight game in Los Angeles.

"It's been huge just knowing my teammates and my coaches have trust and confidence to put me out there to start the game," said Dugger, "It also has made me locked in even more knowing that they're trusting me with that role."

With four games to go and a playoff spot still on the line, Dugger figures to have a big impact on how the Patriots' fate unfolds. But regardless of the 2020 ending, his future in New England looks bright.

Webex Quotes of Note

Matthew Slater on being back at UCLA:

"Those guys have been giving me a hard time all week. It's great to be back here, this place means so much to me for so many reasons. I truly believe some of the most important, formative years happened at this university. When I say that I mean well beyond what happened on the football field. I came in here a 17-year-old kid and left a man who had a better understanding of who I want to be."

Lawrence Guy on the team coming together:

"Yeah, I feel like we are getting to know our identity. At the beginning of the season we struggled, we had a lot of close games. We were trying to glue it all together. I feel like we're playing good as a team, it's not just one individual aspect, we're playing good together, the team is having good games. When you're able to do that, the sky's the limit."

Ja'Whaun Bentley on taking a look at the Super Bowl 53 film:

"Of course, you go down to the last time we played them, obviously it was a huge game for us but that was about two years ago, so they have different players, different coaches in some areas. Looking to see what happened, learn from what we could do better and add different things to be more effective."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The Patriots shutdown corner will be a key matchup piece against the potent NFC foe.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Los Angeles native Nick Folk returns to his hometown for the first time after a decade-plus NFL career.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/3: Attitude and focus for Butler

Coming off one of the best games of his career, Adam Butler is trying his best to do it again.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

The veteran running back was ready to step up against the Cardinals in the midst of a difficult season.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

The Patriots will get a close-up look at two of the best young players in the conference this weekend in Los Angeles.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

The Patriots goal-line stand broke a season-long trend of poor first-half finishes and proved to be a valuable spark.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Using lessons learned under Larry Fitzgerald, Damiere Byrd is starting to put it all together for Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

The Patriots second-round pick has taken significant strides in his development over the last two weeks.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Two key Patriots from the 2000's take one step closer to induction in Canton.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

A day after a disappointing loss the Patriots leaders preached staying focus on the short-term goal of getting the next win.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Gilmore back on lock

After missing three games, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year looks poised to make his return against the Texans.

Latest News

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 12/6

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Advertising