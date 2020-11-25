Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

It's been a tough year for rookies this season as Bill Belichick has pointed out, but in recent weeks the youth movement has begun to pick up steam, giving valuable experience to some of the most promising young players on the roster who will be vital in coming seasons.

"They're further behind than any rookie group that I've ever had before based on the offseason situation and that rolled into training camp, too," said Belichick in early November. "So, they've got a lot of ground to make up to be competitive with players that have a lot more experience and have had a lot more training than they have, but they're working hard to be competitive."

Since then the team has leaned more heavily into their younger players, with Kyle Dugger and Chase Winovich being two examples who have started to see their playtime spike in recent weeks.

Dugger has played almost 80 percent of the defensive snaps over the last two games, emerging into a key defensive role that should once again be at the forefront of the gameplan against Arizona and mobile quarterback Kyler Murray this weekend.

He's been thrust into the fire a bit, having never had to take on tight ends in man-to-man coverage like he's been asked to, but he continues to work at everything to improve.

"My approach is really just make sure I take the time on the field and practice when I'm being coached, put a lot of time into it and really focusing on what they're trying to teach me and show me," said Dugger on Wednesday evening. "Whatever I'm learning, whatever I'm seeing on film, just to take it in and move forward and use it in the game."

Against the Ravens, Dugger led the team in total tackles (12) and was an active deterrent against one of the best rushing attacks in the game, earning praise from his head coach.

'[Kyle] was involved in quite a few plays, but I thought he pursued well, tackled well and gave us some perimeter run force, which was a big part of the game," said Belichick the day after the Patriots win. "A lot of the running game was directed toward the perimeter and the outside, so he definitely helped us there and we got some good interior play, as well, on some of the inside plays."

Dugger credited the Patriots veterans for helping his progress, including the McCourty's and Patrick Chung, who has been a resource to the rookie despite opting out of the season.