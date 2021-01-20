2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

According to Nagy, those sideline interactions with coaches are an underrated part of scouting. This year, scouts were unable to have those passing conversations during campus visits. As a way to help the scouting departments, many colleges set up Zoom calls where their head and assistant coaches were made available to speak with NFL teams. The calls provided some background and insight, but still could not replace the in-person interaction that scouts have during the normal scouting process. Nagy hopes the Senior Bowl serves as a tool to answer the questions that still remain and allow for the teams to actually get to know the players in person.

"I think there was more vanilla information coming out of the scouting process this fall," Nagy said. "That is going to be a challenge for these teams. I know the teams don't feel like they know these players as well as they would in a normal year. It's different when you've got 70 NFL guys on a Zoom call. I think it's human nature to think you're probably not going to be as forthcoming as you would when one individual scout walks into your office and shuts the door to ask you about your player."

"You get the person wrong more than you get the player wrong," Nagy said. "The longer you scout, the more you're around it, figuring out the player and the tape is the easy part. It's really figuring out what is this player going to be with a lot more time on their hands, a lot less structure, and a lot more money."

Covid-19 restrictions are something that every team has to deal with as they prepare for the draft, however, Nagy sees an area where Belichick and his staff may have an advantage.