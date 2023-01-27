Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

The most common phrase for college showcases is that the NFL Draft starts in Mobile, especially for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

However, the Senior Bowl is no longer the only act in town for most NFL teams who have turned the page to the draft, and New England has also recently jumped on the draft circuit trend.

The Patriots coaching staff is heading to Las Vegas to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl, with practices starting on Saturday at UNLV. The Shrine Bowl isn't a new event. In fact, it pre-dates the Senior Bowl. But it's a showcase building momentum as a legitimate talent-evaluating event.

Last offseason, the Pats drafted four players who were participants in the Shrine Bowl, beginning in the second round with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. New England also selected CB Jack Jones (fourth round), RB Pierre Strong (fourth round), and DL Sam Roberts (sixth round) after strong showings at practice and in interviews in Las Vegas a year ago.