Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Above, Alabama is running a wham scheme from the gun where the H-Back works across to the defensive tackle so that the guard can immediately climb to the second level.

O'Brien has built his most recent rush offenses around Deshaun Watson and Bryce Young, so it'll be interesting to see how it looks with Jones.

Conclusion

The Patriots offense now has a significantly higher floor with Bill O'Brien returning as the offensive coordinator, but with that comes real expectations.

After a turbulent second season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones understandably deserves a longer leash than one rocky campaign surrounded by an inexperienced offensive coaching staff.

However, with O'Brien in the fold, Jones will be in a functional NFL offense. It's time for Jones to perform and for the organization to decide on their ceiling with the 2021 first-round pick at quarterback. Can Jones elevate his game to the point where the Pats are championship contenders? Now we'll get our answer.

The Patriots quarterback spoke openly about the offense's struggles, where he pointed to critical elements for him to succeed: one, Mac wants to know the "why" for the schematic decisions by the coaching staff, and two, Jones wanted to be coached harder.

"I think it's accountability," Jones said. "It starts with me. I want to be coached harder. I want to be a better player. The coaches have given us everything they've got. They've done everything to put us in a position to win. But I want to hold everybody accountable, including myself. I think it's tough, right? You get called out a little bit. You have to admit that you didn't do your job. That's part of the game. A lot of that blame falls on me."

Jones then later added, "we're all super competitive. Any time it doesn't look good on film, we want to be coached harder."

Along those lines, there was a report out of Las Vegas that quarterback Derek Carr had to adjust to McDaniels's harsh criticisms in front of the entire team. Jones, who was around Saban and Sarkisian before being drafted by New England, is used to that type of coaching and attention to detail. Well, he's going to get it.

There are still significant personnel upgrades the Patriots need offensively to truly set their quarterback up for a year-three leap. We all know the holes, a true number-one receiver, and multiple offensive tackles. But assuming the Pats stick to doing the obvious, there's enough here for the quarterback to succeed.