Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

Although it's an excellent opportunity for the staff, the other element is getting a rare sneak peek at the draft prospects in the showcase. The Pats coaches are schooling the players in New England's basic concepts, seeing how they take hard coaching, make corrections, and translate things from the classroom to the field. An NFL-like working environment.

"It's a job interview. It's all evaluations. That's why we're here," acting head coach Troy Brown told Patriots.com. "We're here to obviously help coach the team, but we got a chance to do our evaluations too. That's one of the biggest reasons that we're coaching this game and that they're playing is to have a chance for us to evaluate them."

It feels inevitable that New England's extended job interview with the West team will lead to multiple rookies ending up in Foxboro after the Patriots coached them in the Shrine Bowl. Even without the benefit of coaching in the game, the Pats drafted four Shrine Bowlers in the 2022 NFL Draft (Tyquan Thornton, Pierre Strong, Jack Jones, and Sam Roberts).

After taking in four practices in Las Vegas, here are eight takeaways from a week at the Shrine Bowl with the Patriots:

1. Patriots Search for Size at Cornerback Might've Ended in Vegas

We aren't breaking any news by saying the Pats are undersized at cornerback. The buzz around the Shrine Bowl was that Minnesota's Terell Smith (6-4, 207 pounds) is the closest prospect to Seahawks Pro Bowler Tariq Woolen. Smith's physicality in man coverage, instincts, and length in zone stood out. He made several plays on the ball in press-man coverage while flashing his closing speed in off-man. Along with Smith, the West team also had LA Tech's Myles Brooks (6-5, 201 pounds) practice well, while Ball State's Nic Jones (6-0, 191 pounds) has some length and ball skills. However, Smith is the Woolen comp getting the most traction here.

2. Patriots Could be Aggressive in Adding Offensive Tackles This Offseason

Another area of need for the Patriots that isn't a surprise to anyone is offensive tackle. New England has four pending free agents at the position, with Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon, Connor McDermott, and Yodnjy Cajuste (RFA) set to hit the market. Plus, veteran tackle Trent Brown is entering the final year of his contract, which will count $12.25 million against the 2023 cap. It's possible that the Patriots could overhaul the depth chart at offensive tackle this spring.