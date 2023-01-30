Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 26 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 31 - 11:55 AM

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl 

The speedy wideout's stock is rising in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Jan 30, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

zay-flowers-day-2-shrine-screencap

The Patriots saw several intriguing draft-eligible players first-hand coaching at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas over the last week.

However, one prospect in a single day's worth of practice with the West team stood above the rest, and he happened to play his college football just 25 miles from Gillette Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers came to the Shrine Bowl as the highest-rated prospect on Pro Football Focus's draft board in Vegas this week (19th overall). Despite being advised to only interview with teams, the competitor in Flowers wanted to show NFL scouts in attendance that the hype was real.

"If they want to see something, I'll show them a little something to make them believe that it's true," Flowers told Patriots.com this week in Las Vegas.

The local product certainly showed everyone in attendance something in Sunday's fully padded practice. Flowers won both his one-on-one reps against UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V, including an explosive in-cut where he created the separation that's all over his college film. Flowers then caught two passes in team drills and drew safety help on a vertical route, creating single coverage for Florida wideout Justin Shorter's walk-off touchdown to end the practice. Plus, he rotated in as a punt returner during special teams periods.

Speaking to the cornerbacks on the West squad, Flowers had a target on his back as the best receiver at this year's Shrine Bowl, and the Boston College product welcomed the challenge.

"I don't blame them. I want to go against the best [defensive backs]. If it were a DB projected to go high or someone that was supposed to be the best at the bowl game, I would've called him out too. That's a good thing, not a bad thing," Flowers said.

Although Flowers has great vertical speed, the 5-foot-9 receiver also has excellent short-area quickness and is a natural ball carrier. As a result, he primarily worked at the "F" spot in the Pats offense out of the slot while occasionally taking reps aligned as the X receiver on the outside.

Flowers received praise from the Patriots coaches when he ran an option route from the slot where he properly read out of the coverage and sat down over the ball between two short zone defenders. With offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien returning, a quick-twitch slot receiver becomes re-emphasized in O'Brien's core passing concepts.

If the draft board falls in a certain way, Flowers could fill that role for New England, who should continue adding offensive firepower to surround third-year quarterback Mac Jones with as many options as possible. As the head coach of the West team, wide receivers coach Troy Brown was complimentary of Flowers's skill set, especially as a slot receiver, where Brown played in his Patriots Hall of Fame career.

"He's got some quickness. He's got some speed. He's able to do some things that some other people can't do being a smaller player, a slot receiver type guy," Brown said after West practice on Sunday.

One of the 2023 NFL Draft's top wide receiver prospects flashed his quickness in Sunday's Shrine Bowl practice. But, if you ask him, it's the vertical routes where Flowers feels like he's at his best.

"Deep ball. Not a straight vertical. It would be a double move or something. I'm moving at a faster pace. They'll bite on the first move because I'm attacking them so fast on the first move, then I'll flip them, and then they're really lost."

Several players on the Patriots squad in Vegas have also pointed to the intense coaching environment you expect from Bill Belichick. From this perspective, Belichick's staff is simulating the same working conditions these players will be in if they become Patriots as a test. Can they handle it? Let's take this rare opportunity before the draft to see.

"It's been high-demanding. I like that type of coaching," Flowers told me. "Make sure you're on your P's and Q's. Make sure everything gets done the right way, every detail done the right way. It's been good."

"He [Troy Brown] makes sure you know everything about the play. He makes sure you're very detailed and don't go down the road of running the wrong routes or releases. He just wants you to get the job done."

If the Patriots call Flowers's name in a few months, he feels prepared to handle the rigors he's been exposed to this week working with New England's coaching staff.

"I can handle any environment, honestly. My environment with coach [Steve] Addazio was like the environment they teach. I can adapt to any type of coaching, and I can adapt to any type of system."

Flowers's focus now turns to the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. He'll be training at Per4orm in Davie, Florida, and expects to run a blazing 40-yard dash.

"I want to put up a 4.3," said Flowers. "It's a dream come true. I used to watch it on TV where people's names would pop up on the mock drafts, and people were getting a lot of buzz just scrolling through my phone, and for me to have that is a blessing."

The question for the Patriots, who hold the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, is how they prioritize their needs. The Pats have potential holes to fill at offensive tackle, cornerback, and free safety, pending 12-time team captain Devin McCourty's decision on retirement.

However, New England continues to search for a true number-one receiver to take their offense to the next level. Flowers's stock is trending toward first-round territory, while his separation quickness and yards-after-catch talent might be the missing ingredient.

The Patriots spent a week of their offseason at the Shrine Bowl to do homework on the 100-plus prospects participating in the draft showcase.

Although a sneak peek at the future NFLers could take them in many directions, it'll be hard to pass up on one of the draft's best receivers that the Patriots coached in Las Vegas.

Related Content

news

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

The Patriots coaching staff led the West team in their first practice on Saturday.

news

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

NFL prospects coached by the Patriots on the West Team reveal ties to New England during East-West Shrine Bowl media day.

news

Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

The Patriots coaching staff will coach the west team at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

news

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

The Patriots have named Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator.

news

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

The Patriots special teams took some lumps in 2022, but a trio of rookies helped reset the unit's future trajectory.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Bill O'Brien is reportedly set to return to Foxborough to take over as offensive coordinator.

news

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

The Patriots had two players honored by the Pro Football Writers Association for their stellar 2022 seasons.

news

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Where do the Pats have the biggest holes on their roster heading into 2023?

news

2022 Breakout Patriots to build around

Here are five Patriots players that showed they can be important building blocks for the franchise moving forward.

news

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

news

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

According to NFL Network, the Patriots will interview Nick Caley and have asked permission to speak to Minnesota's Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Catch-22 1/29: Zay Flowers Breakdown, Shrine Bowl Day 2 Prospects that Stood Out, Coaching Staff Takeaways

Watch as Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and discuss other prospects that stood out at Day 2 of Shrine Bowl practices. Plus, a few of our observations on the Patriots coaching staff at the Shrine Bowl.

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown and Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar recap day two of practice from the East-West Shrine Bowl from the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex.

Shrine Bowl Day 2: West Team Prospects on Getting Coaching from Patriots

Shrine Bowl West team prospects react to receiving coaching from Bill Belichick, Troy Brown and other Patriots coaches on Day 2 of practice in Las Vegas.

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl West Team Head Coach Troy Brown addresses the media after Day 2 of practice in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar Recap the first day of practice from the East West Shrine Bowl from the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex.

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media after day 1 of the East West Shrine Bowl.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising