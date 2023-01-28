New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Michigan tight end, Luke Schoonmaker, originally from Hamden, Connecticut said he was born a Patriots fan. "Growing up my mom's side of the family is all from Boston so Boston sports are instilled in us," said Schoonmaker.

Fellow Washington Huskie, Henry Bainivalu, mentioned that he played with Myles Bryant for a short period in college. "I was a young guy during our time together at UW but the times I did talk to him he was super nice," said Bainivalu.

Patriots offensive lineman Bill Murray had a huge fan at media day who happens to be his former teammate. William & Mary offensive lineman, Colby Sorsdal, was ecstatic to let us know on media day that his favorite Patriot was Murray. "I talk to him all the time and I try to get knowledge about the NFL process coming up," said Sordsdal.

UT-Chattanooga defensive lineman, Devonnsha Maxwell, played with rookie guard Cole Strange in college. "That's my guy; The year after he got there, I came right after. We played against each other and made each other better," said Maxwell. Maxwell also shouted out Patriots' defensive line coach, Demarcus Covington, stating that without Covington recruiting him to Chattanooga he wouldn't have this opportunity.