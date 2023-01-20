Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

The Patriots are heading into an offseason that already projects to have significant changes to their coaching staff, per a team release about an offensive coordinator search last week.

Although a fresh perspective is needed offensively from a coaching standpoint, the nature of the NFL's roster-building process is that New England will also have significant personnel turnover. In most cases, that'll be a step forward for a team still deficient in certain key areas.

Due to successful drafting and adding reliable veterans in free agency two offseasons ago, the Pats are in a much better place from a roster talent perspective. However, the Patriots are still missing blue-chippers at premium positions, which needs to be the focus this cycle.

After holes were created by trading longtime starter Shaq Mason and losing steady Ted Karras in free agency, the Patriots used their premium asset in the 2022 offseason, their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, on left guard Cole Strange. Strange had an up-and-down rookie campaign but was rounding into form down the stretch and has the makings of a starting guard.

New England filled a need in their starting lineup and signs point toward Strange being a solid player. However, his impact was lessened because he's an interior offensive lineman. That's not on Strange. It's just not a needle-moving pick or position. The Patriots must remain focused on targeting players at impactful positions that are also their biggest areas of need.

As is the case every year, the Pats have their own free agents to address, with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones at the top of the list. Still, this offseason needs to be about adding premium talent at premium positions. According to cap wizard Miguel Benzan, the Patriots have at least $36.5 million in cap space with plenty of avenues to create more wiggle room. This should be another aggressive offseason in New England, maybe not a repeat of the 2021 spending spree, but aggressive.

Here are their biggest areas of need heading into the offseason:

1. Offensive Tackle

Free Agents: Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon, Connor McDermott, Yodny Cajuste (RFA)

There are two reasons why attacking offensive tackle with high-end assets is an absolute must. New England had arguably the worst tackle play in the league this past season with a stationary pocket passer who doesn't have elite escapability.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Pats OTs had a blown block rate on all plays this season of 3.4 percent, which was the tenth-highest in the NFL. Plus, the position group was called for 27 penalties, with starting left tackle Trent Brown's 13 flags ranking tied for second-most among all OLs. With Cannon and Wynn on injured reserve, due in part to injury but also because of poor performance, the Pats had to sign McDermott off the Jets practice squad in late November, and the journeyman right tackle ended up starting the last six games. From the jump when the Pats flipped Brown (RT to LT) and Wynn (LT to RT) in camp, offensive tackle was a weak point of the team that hurt their offense as much as anything.

The Patriots could be heading for a complete overhaul at offensive tackle. Although Brown had streaks of serviceable play and is under contract next season, the Pats left tackle earned all his playing-time incentives this past season, making his 2023 cap number $12.25 million. Releasing him would create $11 million in cap space, while the revolving door at right tackle are all free agents (Cannon, McDermott, Wynn).