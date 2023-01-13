Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator 

In an unprecedented statement, the Patriots formally announced that they'll conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator beginning next week.

Although there were rumblings that changes were on the horizon, head coach Bill Belichick made it official in a press release on Thursday night. The Patriots will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023 after a turbulent season that was their worst in the Belichick era on offense.

According to Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency metric, New England's offense had its worst season since 1995 following longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel's departure. After 13 seasons in two different stints with the team, McDaniels became the head coach of the Raiders, taking top assistants Mick Lombardi (WRs/OC) and Carmen Bricillo (offensive line) with him to Las Vegas. Along with the McDaniels-led exodus, the Pats have also recently lost legendary O-Line coach Dante Scarnecchia and running backs coach Ivan Fears to retirement.

The brain drain in Foxborough would've been difficult for any organization to overcome. Still, an experiment to put the offense in the hands of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge failed this season, leading to Thursday night's announcement of a formal search for an offensive coordinator.

Now that the Patriots offense will have a new director next season, what are the most important objectives of the search? From this vantage point, the primary goal should be catering an offense to second-year quarterback Mac Jones's strengths. However, there are also schematic shifts that are worth discussing that could lead the head coach in a specific direction.

For example, the Patriots experimented with shifting to an outside zone system that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Rams head coach Sean McVay popularized. Although McVay and Shanahan aren't the system's originators, they've modernized it to today's game.

Due to having a coaching staff that didn't have experience in an outside zone scheme, New England mostly ditched the system after a failed experiment during training camp. Instead, the Pats were a spread-based attack that majored in duo, inside zone, and gap schemes.

Depending on the schematic direction that head coach Bill Belichick wants to take the offense in moving forward, that could significantly influence the hiring process for the next offensive coordinator.

Here are our top five candidates to be the next Patriots offensive coordinator as a highly-anticipated search begins next week:

1. Bill O'Brien (Current Role: Alabama Offensive Coordinator)

This is an obvious top candidate after spending five seasons on Bill Belichick's staff from 2007-2011, becoming the official offensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2011.

After McDaniels left for the first time following the 2008 season, O'Brien took over play-calling duties and was the architect of the Patriots record-breaking 2011 offense. Although it's easy to forget, O'Brien designed New England's prolific two-tight end offense, not McDaniels.