Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Following a disappointing campaign where the team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Patriots have made an announcement that should put fans at ease.

In a press release on Thursday night, the team announced the following: the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week.

The Patriots are working to retain Mayo, a hot commodity in an already busy hiring cycle for head coach and defensive coordinators. The Pats linebackers coach was set to interview with the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy and the Browns as a potential defensive coordinator candidate. However, it now appears he won't be going anywhere.

Mayo works closely with fellow linebackers coach Steve Belichick to develop game plans and present the team's plans for upcoming opponents to the players. Although Belichick calls the defense on game day, Mayo has a significant role in sideline procedures and is as well-respected in the organization as any coach on the staff.