2022 Breakout Patriots to build around

PFF Grade: 90.7 offense (1st on Patriots, 18 total snaps), 67.6 defense (13th on Patriots), 80.2 returns (3rd in NFL)

Key Stats: A touchdown on offense, defense and special teams; AP All-Pro First-Team selection

It doesn't get more breakout than a rookie like Marcus Jones, who electrified Patriots Nation in all three phases of the game after a slow start out of training camp as he recovered from shoulder injuries sustained in college. Of course, Jones' walk-off punt return touchdown against the Jets was arguably the greatest moment of the season, but there were plenty of other moments that showed just how capable the youngster is as a total football player.

With three more seasons on his rookie deal to go, Jones' potential and future are among the most exciting developments of the 2022 season as he's shown he can make an impact in multiple ways. The question is how to best utilize him for maximum effectiveness. First, of course you lock him into the returner spots, that's a given. Second, his man coverage ability with his quickness sets a high bar as a valuable matchup slot cornerback, that's his full-time defensive role that he could occupy full time this fall.

Finally, it's hard to look at his explosive touchdown against the Bills and want to keep Jones away from that side of the ball. Perhaps an expanded but targeted collection of plays could be part of the summer install. Players who can make those kinds of big plays are in high demand and Jones' ability is unique in that regard at this point when it comes to the overall roster.