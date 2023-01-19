Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Much has been made of Belichick's apparent desire to implement more of the Kyle Shanahan system into his offense, and McCardell was in Washington when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. O'Connell, who was a third-round pick for the Patriots under Belichick, came to Minnesota from Sean McVay's system in Los Angeles. McVay is also a disciple of Shanahan.

Caley was reportedly denied the opportunity to leave with Josh McDaniels last season when the former Patriots offensive coordinator left to head up the Raiders. He's been in New England since 2015 and worked with tight ends for the last six seasons.

Late in the season, NFL Network ran a piece identifying future head coaching candidates and Caley was part of the list.