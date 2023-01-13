Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback
Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract
The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Rodney Randle to a future contract.
Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts.
Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List
The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.
Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves
The Patriots announced today that they have placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve and signed LS Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated K Tristan Vizcaino and TE Scotty Washington to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign LB Terez Hall to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the practice squad.
Patriots Activate DL Christian Barmore to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Isaiah Wynn on Injured Reserve; Elevate LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that DL Christian Barmore was activated to the 53-man roster. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that they made two practice squad transactions, signing free agent LS Tucker Addington and releasing OL Hunter Thedford.
Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.