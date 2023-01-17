NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Strange times call for strange measures and that's what we had last week in Foxborough.

After missing out on the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Patriots – specifically Robert Kraft – were ready to respond.

First, Kraft sent a letter to season ticket members promising changes. A few days later the organization issued a statement claiming the team would indeed be searching for a new offensive coordinator as well as negotiating to keep respected assistant coach Jerod Mayo with the team.

"The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week."

In many ways the statement was unprecedented in the Bill Belichick era. Typically the coach would rather perform a duet with Drake than explain his plans for the team, but that's exactly what last week's statement did.

Now, the question is how and when will those changes come to fruition? All eyes are sure to be on Bill O'Brien, who was with the Patriot from 2007-11 and served as offensive coordinator over his last three seasons before leaving to become head coach at Penn State and then in Houston. O'Brien did a terrific job, showing both deference as well as a strong hand with Tom Brady, and his family roots remain on the North Shore area of Boston and it would make sense if he was longing for a return home.

O'Brien also has some familiarity with Mac Jones. Jones was beginning his preparations for the Combine when O'Brien arrived in Tuscaloosa to take over as Alabama's offensive coordinator back in 2021. Jones offered O'Brien a tutorial on the Tide's offense before leaving, so the two have at least had some interaction.

But where does Belichick turn if things can't be worked out with O'Brien?

Most of the names being thrown around are familiar: former Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, former Arizona head coach and Patriots draft pick Kliff Kingsbury, former Dolphins and Jets head coach Adam Gase and current tight ends coach Nick Caley have all been discussed.

Honestly, none of those options is especially exciting. If O'Brien can't be coaxed into a return, I'd rather see Belichick step out of his comfort zone and find a young offensive mind who is well-versed in a particular scheme that has been proven.

There was a lot of time spent last summer talking about the Patriots switch to Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking schemes, so why not find a young assistant who is capable of installing such a system? The Rams have offensive coordinator Greg Olson and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, both of whom learned under Shanahan disciple Sean McVay.

McVay recently decided to return to L.A. so the Rams coaching staff may not be as readily available as it originally appeared, but Robinson would be an interesting option. Tabbing him as offensive coordinator would represent a promotion and would provide Jones a young (Robinson is 36) sounding board to work with.