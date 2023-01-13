Official website of the New England Patriots

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

It looks like the Patriots captain impressed in his debut on "That Other Pregame Show" and "The NFL Today" during New England's bye in Week 10.

Jan 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Devin McCourty.PDC
Eric J. Adler

The 2022 Patriots season may have ended, but Devin McCourty is still preparing for Wild Card weekend.

CBS Sports revealed it would be bringing the New England safety back for its morning coverage of the NFL slate this Sunday, with McCourty reuniting with the crews from "That Other Pregame Show" and "The NFL Today."

"Let's run it back," McCourty wrote in a quote-tweet of the network's announcement, utilizing the new personal Twitter account he made for himself this week.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion and 13-year veteran last offered his guest analysis (and shared a few Patriots anecdotes) on both shows when New England had a bye in Week 10.

With his future as a player still unknown, there's no mystery as to what his next move will be when it comes time to cross that retirement bridge.

McCourty and his twin brother, former player and current NFL Network analyst Jason McCourty, took part in a draft show for CBS Sports Network earlier last year -- not long after showing some potential at the NFL Player Engagement Broadcast Boot Camp. Jason has been acclimated well to his new media gig co-hosting "Good Morning Football," and now his brother is getting more reps in.

Even if the Patriots won't be playing, fans can at least tune in on Sunday to keep up with McCourty at 9 a.m. ET on "That Other Pregame Show" on CBS Sports Network and at12 p.m. ET on "The NFL Today" on CBS and Paramount+.

While you're at it, toss him a follow on Twitter.

