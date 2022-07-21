Official website of the New England Patriots

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

The Super Bowl LIII champion won't be kicking his feet up during his retirement from the NFL.

Jul 21, 2022 at 04:46 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Jason McCourty
Eric J. Adler

Jason McCourty's time away from football didn't last long.

The former New England Patriot and Super Bowl LIII champion revealed he was retiring last week, and on Thursday announced he's making a move to the media side of things.

The cornerback has signed on with the NFL Network, joining a revamped Good Morning Football team.

The former cornerback makes his debut on Monday, July 25, along with newly-hired Jamie Erdahl. McCourty and the former Boston sports reporter will join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Will Selva on the show.

Knowing the personality of McCourty and his twin brother (Patriots captain Devin McCourty) this comes as no surprise.

"I'm fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another," McCourty said in a statement.

"Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with. I know it will be a fun ride filled with fascinating guests and incredible segments. I will take full advantage of learning from my awesome co-hosts and production team. I'm excited to bring and inside perspective of what it's like to be and NFL player. I've had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I've endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world."

NFL Network is plenty excited to have McCourty as an asset.

"We are thrilled to add Jason to the cast of Good Morning Football following his outstanding NFL career," NFL Network senior vice president and head of content Mark Quenzel said. "Jason's depth of knowledge, championship pedigree and dynamic personality stand out every time he is on-camera, and we are eager to watch him grow and develop in this new career. With Jason joining Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will, we cannot wait for this next chapter of Good Morning Football to start."

McCourty currently hosts a podcast called "Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins," as the name suggests, with his brother. He enters this new chapter after a 13-year career in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England and Miami Dolphins.

The Rutgers product is the latest former Patriot to step into sports media, not far behind retired wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

