Devin McCourty works Patriots bye weekend as guest analyst on CBS Sports

No days off for the New England Patriots safety, who picked up some hours on "The NFL Today" and "That Other Pregame Show" on Sunday.

Nov 14, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Devin McCourty
Eric J. Adler

Despite the bye week, Devin McCourty decided to work the weekend anyway.

As many of his New England Patriots teammates took advantage of some well-deserved time off in Week 10, the veteran safety picked up some hours at CBS Sports in New York.

McCourty served as a guest analyst Sunday, first joining "That Other Pregame Show" in the network's 9 a.m. ET slot before making an appearance on CBS' longtime pregame show, "The NFL Today," at noon. ET.

"Good times with the greats today!!!" McCourty said, captioning a Tweet with a photo of him at the desk with his co-hosts for the day: Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Boomer Esiason.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion and 13-year veteran had plenty of experience to offer, but naturally, couldn't evade inquiries about having showered Bill Belichick with water to celebrate the Patriots coach moving to second on the list of most-winningest NFL coaches of all time.

"Second of all-time, we had to give him a little bath," McCourty Joked on "That Other Pregame Show."

"He enjoyed it. He was smiling."

McCourty and his twin brother, former player and current NFL Network analyst Jason McCourty, took part in a draft show for CBS Sports Network earlier this year -- not long after showing some potential at the NFL Player Engagement Broadcast Boot Camp.

The duo also hosted the show "Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins" together, which Jason McCourty used as practice for his new gig on "Good Morning Football."

The longtime Patriots captain can certainly add this tape to his professional reel when that time comes, and respect to McCourty for finding a way to get paid to watch film and prepare for the second half of the season.

