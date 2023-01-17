Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

The Patriots are heading into a significant week for their organization following an announcement last Thursday that they'll conduct a search for an offensive coordinator.

Although the announcement for a tight-lipped organization was unprecedented, it was refreshing that a team who often goes left when the expectation is a right-hand turn recognized the problem and is immediately addressing it publicly and privately. It's the right thing to do.

Along those same lines, the right thing to do for the Patriots is to bring Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien back for a second stint running the offense. O'Brien spent the last two seasons putting his spin on the system that Mac Jones quarterbacked to a national championship in 2020. O'Brien, who replaced Jones's college OC, Steve Sarkisian, spent time with Jones in the 2021 offseason to learn the Alabama playbook.

After former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels's first departure, O'Brien took the play-calling reigns and officially earned the offensive coordinator title in 2011. Then, the ex-Texans head coach reinvented New England's offense into a two-tight end spread system, finishing third in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and scoring offense on the 13-3 Patriots.

With O'Brien's now contractually free to pursue his preferred coaching gig, his familiarity with Foxboro's brain trust, the quarterback's roots, and the quarterback himself makes this a no-brainer for the Patriots, just like moving on from the Matt Patricia-Joe Judge experiment on offense.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's career is filled with surprising twists. Some have worked out, while others, like this past season's offensive coaching staff, have not. This time, the best path forward is obvious, and it should be a matter of when, not if, O'Brien's return is made official.

Let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag with the offseason full speed ahead:

Q: Who will be the Pats OC, and how will the staff look? - @ptctransformer

Let's take this as an opportunity to pitch my most-likely coaching staff for the Patriots next season:

My projection of moving Judge to special teams takes a hit if Caley doesn't return, meaning Judge could move to TEs, or O'Brien could bring in another new assistant to coach the tight ends.

Q: What are your thoughts on rumors about an in-house guy having a shot at the OC position? - Ron

The only true in-house candidate is tight ends coach Nick Caley, who received an interview request from the Jets for their vacant OC position and should have a job in Vegas if he wants. It's very common to climb the ranks as a tight ends coach because they have a heavy hand in run and pass game coordination. Sean McVay, Brian Daboll, and Shane Waldron were all tight ends coaches before becoming coordinators. With that said, my gut says the Pats won't promote Caley. Why? If they felt he was on that track, why not make him the OC this past season? Maybe that thinking changes, but I find it hard to believe that they'll all suddenly believe he's ready.

Q: Who do you think is available as a WR1 for trade besides DHop? Mike Evans since the Bucs might be entering a rebuild? Jerry Jeudy? - @NEPatriotKid

If Brady doesn't return, Evans is an intriguing option because he'll hit unrestricted free agency. However, Evans, and even D-Hop, are getting older, with both playing an age 30-plus season in 2023. They're great players, but I'd rather see the Pats skew younger if they're going to swing big in the wide receiver market.

Looking at the 2020 wide receiver class, the first-rounders will likely have their fifth-year options picked up (Jeudy, Lamb, Jefferson), leaving 2020 second-rounder Tee Higgins. Higgins is set to be a 2024 UFA and will be looking for a new deal this offseason. With quarterback Joe Burrow and top wideout Ja'Marr Chase set to be paid, it's going to be difficult for a smaller-budget team like Cincinnati to keep everyone. Maybe Denver would rather reset some of their cap space by trading Jeudy, but my eyes are on the Bengals and Higgins, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and would give the Pats a physical presence on the outside. A younger, healthier, and at this stage, more explosive DeVante Parker.

Q: What does Mac need to work on the most this offseason? A lot of emphasis on the coaching staff, but obviously he needs to improve too. - @woofite

Mac does need to improve. But the biggest area of improvement is poise and having answers versus pressure, which is more of an in-season thing than the offseason. With that said, I'd like to see Jones improve his accuracy and arm strength on the move or off-platform. He'll never be a Josh Allen-like playmaker on extended plays or outside the pocket. Still, he needs to hit shorter throws more consistently on the move to reach the next level in his development. I keep going back to the Hunter Henry third-down throw against the Bills in Week 18. Steps through the pocket to buy time and avoid pressure but throws a low pass in the dirt. He needs to keep Henry on his feet there to set up the YAC opportunities.

Q: Your DMac Replacement both on the roster and available free agents? I can see maybe Marcus Jones or JJones (if signed) playing back there. My free agent wish would be Jessie Bates. - @JscanCoach

I've seen suggestions to move one of the Joneses full-time to free safety, and I don't love it. They have speed and range, but my big concern is their size in center field. When you play that position, you need to hand out some hits and be able to elevate to play the ball at the catch point. McCourty has at least a few inches on both the Joneses and longer arms to compete for the ball. I'd rather see Jalen Mills try to convert from corner to free safety.