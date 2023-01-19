Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Offensive Line

David Andrews - Still one of the best centers in football at age 30. Andrews's leadership value is off the charts, even in a season where they took some of the controls away from him at the line of scrimmage. It would benefit this offense greatly to let the captain help make line calls and adjustments next season. Andrews is still moving well, is nasty and physical in the running game, and helped rookie LG Cole Strange every week. The only blemishes on his film came when he had longer nose tackles over him in pass protection, and they used their length to dent the pocket. But it wasn't a major issue.

Cole Strange - As is the case for any rookie who plays right away, Strange's first season was a roller coaster. He got put on skates by power IDLs and struggled against elite competition. However, he finished the final two games strong with one hurry allowed in 78 pass-blocking reps. His instincts to see schemed rushes and body control in the running game are improving, while the explosiveness from his college tape translates on reach blocks and second-level climbs. Strange will be a solid guard with a full offseason focusing on adding weight and more reps.

Mike Onwenu - One of the team's most consistent players. Onwenu was mostly good from start to finish, with a few blips in pass protection late, but he's a people-mover in the running game every week who was tasked with the vast majority of one-on-ones in pass pro since the help went to Strange. He also dealt with a revolving door at right tackle until Connor McDermott settled in, and even then, McDermott is a replacement-level player. Onwenu is a stud.

Trent Brown - Brown's film throughout the season was hot-and-cold. There are times when the light is on that he looks like his old self, but the focus penalties and pressures started to pile up late in the season. Brown's foot speed to keep his edge is in decline, and he's not gaining as much depth out of his stance. The Pats have him for a cheap cap hit next season, which likely means he sticks around while they break in a rookie or two, but it's time to start planning for the future at left tackle.

Connor McDermott (2023 UFA) - As head coach Bill Belichick said, the Pats were lucky to find McDermott during the year on the Jets practice squad. He was their best right tackle this season, which says a lot about the situation at that spot. McDermott can power run block in gap schemes, executing double-teams or kick-outs. Plus, rushers will not go through him in his pass sets. But his limited range led to plenty of issues with rushers turning the corner on him, and his effectiveness waned each week in the second half. Upgrade incoming.

Isaiah Wynn (2023 UFA) - His game completely fell off a cliff this year before the team sent him to the bench and then to injured reserve. Wynn's time in New England is likely over. He had the skill with good foot speed and stiff hands but lacked the drive to put it all together. The switch to right tackle was the final straw.

Marcus Cannon (2023 UFA) - At this stage of his career, Cannon could be a useful tackle eligible because he can still run block in a phone booth. But a slower tackle has lost a few steps. His pass pro tape was rough.

Yodny Cajuste (2023 RFA) - It's disappointing that the Patriots couldn't develop Cajuste into a swing tackle who could play over a journeyman like McDermott. He has flashes, but the team obviously felt he wasn't consistent enough to play down the stretch. We'll see if he's back to compete for a roster spot in August.

James Ferentz (2023 UFA) - Ferentz has improved to the point where he's a serviceable backup, more at center than guard, but a helpful insurance policy nonetheless. Expect the Pats to bring him back on the cheap. He helps out a lot in a de facto coaching role as well.