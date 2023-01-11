Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback 

The Patriots pick up Buffalo's zone blitz in this play thanks to great recognition by running back Damien Harris to spot the slot CB blitzing. Harris's block allows Jones to keep himself clean by stepping through the pocket, and tight end Hunter Henry is open past the sticks. But with Jones throwing on the move rather than resetting his feet, the ball dies on him and sends Henry to the ground to make a sliding catch. The Pats TE has room to run if he hits Henry in stride.

In the instance above, Jones might have time and space to reset his feet after he moves off his spot, allowing him to get more on the throw. But there are other plays where Jones has tight-window options downfield but has to release the throw from a muddy pocket, and the ball hangs up on him.

Making plays outside the pocket and throwing with significant velocity off-platform isn't everything. More important traits exist, such as timing, accuracy, and decision-making. The league is shifting towards quarterbacks who make high-level throws on the move, though, which gets into the bonus plays guys like Josh Allen produce for the offense.

There's a case to be made that the Pats quarterback is leaving plays and yards on the field because he doesn't have the physical tools of an elite, out-of-structure playmaker.

CONCLUSION

We can pick and prod at Jones's game all we want. It comes with the territory of being a quarterback in this league. At the end of the day, the Patriots need to answer a simple question:

Is Jones a quarterback you can't win with, can win with but need a great supporting cast, or can be the main reason you win the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship? As we mentioned, they need a definitive answer to that question after his third season.

From this perspective, Jones is currently in the second category of quarterbacks who you can win with but need a great supporting cast and coaching. Other quarterbacks we'd put in that category are Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins, while the ceiling is Tua in 2022. If the Patriots want to return to the playoffs and potentially make a deep run with Jones, they'll need to upgrade their coaching and offensive personnel significantly.

The Pats called their offense far too often like they had an elite quarterback and great playmakers on the field. When you have those things in place, you can have the quarterback in the shotgun most of the time and spread the field. The quarterback can make plays on his own, while the outside receivers can win one-on-one matchups without being heavily aided by the scheme.

In 2022, Jones was in the shotgun on 83 percent of his drop-backs and ranked 32nd out of 40 quarterbacks in EPA per shotgun drop-back (-0.19). With Mac under center, he produced +0.11 expected points added per drop-back, yet the Patriots were only under center on 15 percent of his passing plays.

New England, for example, loved to run vertical 989 (go-post-go) concepts where they're asking receivers to win one-on-one. However, they didn't have the playmakers who could consistently win like that, so it made life too difficult for the quarterback. The Pats were a better rushing team from under-center, too, with a 41.9% success rate on under-center rushes compared to a 36.6% success rate on gun runs. Again, this is an offense that lived in shotgun.

Along with upgrading their offensive tackles and skill positions, the Patriots need to scheme things open more often using play-action, motion, and misdirection to help out their young QB.