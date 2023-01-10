After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

As for the quarterback, Jones did some good things. He continues to make high-level quarterback plays when kept clean in the pocket where he can manipulate coverage, and the offense as a whole produces using play-action. But we'll discuss ceilings with this quarterback all offseason, with the evidence on film of off-platform issues and poor performance under pressure.

After hearing Belichick's comments about his evaluation of Jones in his season-ending press conference on Monday morning, the fear is that the head coach believes the quarterback left too many plays on the field that the coaches schemed up, especially this week. But it's not a one-week season.

The fact that three touchdowns felt like significant progress is telling. If this had happened in Week 13 versus the Bills, maybe we'd sing a different tune about progress. Ultimately, it's too little too late, and we can't ignore the other 16 games because this one had a passing grade for the offensive coaches.

It's also inexplicable that the coaches shied away from dialing up play-action from under center all season long just for Mac to complete all nine of his play-action attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 18. This season, Jones ranks 30th among 32 qualified quarterbacks in play-action rate (16.7%), a ten percent decrease from his rookie season.

The Patriots need to get on the same page offensively as they head into Mac Jones's third season, where it's paramount that they determine if he's the long-term answer. The preference here is to go all-in on Mac with a new offensive coordinator, but does the head coach agree? It'll be a very telling couple of months in New England.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots season-ending loss to the Bills After Further Review:

1. Did the Patriots Defense Gain Any Ground on Bills QB Josh Allen This Season?

The Patriots turned into a zone defense down the stretch and remained in zone against elite quarterbacks, and it's easy to understand their thinking.

According to NextGenStats, the Patriots were in zone 77.8% of the time in their final six games, including two games against the Bills, which is tied for the tenth-highest rate in the NFL.

Seeing a Belichick defense play so many downs in zone is surprising. But with an elite defensive front that got after opposing quarterbacks every week, the disguised zone structures were put in place to let the pass rush eat and limit single coverage exposures for a depleted cornerback room that lacked a shutdown corner in the Gilmore, Revis, Talib, Law mold.