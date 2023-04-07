Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Add Two Premier Offensive Playmakers With First Two Picks

By now, you're probably wondering about cornerback. Although there are scenarios where the Pats could take a CB earlier, they like the Joneses trio and the flexibility they currently have on the backend. If one of the top corners falls to them in the first round, it's possible that Belichick could see a Revis or Gilmore-type impact coming from Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., or Devon Witherspoon. But the more likely outcome is that the Pats fill out their depth chart with specific body types and skill sets that are missing rather than a singular elite talent.

Although Moss brings more length to the group at 6-1, his instincts and experience (over 2,000 career snaps) stand out the most. The Iowa product has ball-hawking traits with 11 career interceptions and excellent anticipatory skills from off-coverage. Moss also understands his role in zone structures, effectively passing off routes and exchanging in match zones. He has the hip fluidity and long speed (4.47s) to carry outside verticals in press man, which showed up consistently when he went against Marvin Harrison Jr. last fall and held him to seven catches for 67 yards. Ultimately, Moss's range and nose for the football could lead to a McCourty-like transition to safety since he has some issues staying glued to receivers at the top of routes. But I'd try him at outside corner before moving him to safety. He'll also be a core special teamer.