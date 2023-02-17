Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Kicking things off with the assumption that the top three offensive tackles are off the board, leaving the decision between a top wideout and a top cornerback. Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez are two personal favorites that warranted consideration, however, I've become truly enamored with imagining what Addison could do for the Patriots offense. In my view, this is the pick that instantly upgrades the team the most, giving Mac Jones a reliable target who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Then there's the Bill O'Brien angle, as this pick would hand the offensive coordinator a fun toy to play with and scheme around. O'Brien would certainly excel at generating touches for Addison, a polished separator with plus-level smarts. His frame at 175 is certainly a concern to highlight, as is a dip in production at USC after winning the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt, and those issues could drop him into the 20s, but with DeVante Parker's size on the outside, along with the speedy potential of Tyquan Thornton, Addison could be freed up from aggressive press coverage. Between Mac and BOB and the pieces around him, Addison could be the kind of game-changing weapon the team has been desperate for in recent seasons. You see far more corners and tackles develop from Days 2 and 3 in the draft anyway, and while there have been some of those receivers in recent years as well, Addison stands above the rest in this class and his value should only continue to rise after he runs at the Combine.