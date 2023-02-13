Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 14 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Here are 5 questions to be answered over the next three months as the Patriots look to rebuild a playoff contender in 2023.

Feb 13, 2023 at 09:24 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

burning-questions-adler-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Another Super Bowl champion has been crowned and today the 2023 NFL Offseason officially arrives, with just two short weeks until the Scouting Combine and a little over a month until the official start of the 2023 league year on March 15. Welcome to the year-round NFL schedule that barely has a moment of downtime and don't we all love it?

The Chiefs secured their second title in three years and according to Peter King, will join the Patriots in hosting back-to-back weeks in Germany next November, possibly in Frankfurt, while New England and Kansas City are also slated to face each other in Foxborough at some point. That's enough to get the offseason off and running.

The Patriots have already gotten a jump on things, making a number of additions to their coaching staff, most notably new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien. That sets the stage for the personnel subtractions and additions that are sure to strike as they do every spring, and this year the Pats have, according to Pro Football Focus, the fifth-most resources at their disposal, resources they'll need to maximize to get back into the playoffs next year.

As we turn the page to free agency and the draft, here are 5 burning questions facing New England as they begin the vital team-building portion of the year.

1. What does the BOB O look like?

Our own Evan Lazar took a deep dive into Bill O'Brien and some of his offensive tenets and how things might play out in New England, with memories of his first stint in Foxborough playing a potential factor. It's a different Patriots team now and a different era in the NFL, and O'Brien's experience as a head coach in Houston as well as his stops at Penn State and Alabama should certainly inform some new wrinkles perhaps not yet seen in New England. These days, behind closed doors in Foxborough, O'Brien and his offensive staff will be putting the new offense in place. How it will all come together is anyone's guess in these early stages, but it will be exciting even to get a small informal glimpse of what they're working on later this spring in OTAs. Last year, the bomb's away approach was clear from the get-go. What will be clear from the get-go this year with BOB in charge of the attack? We'll have to wait to find out but it could be the most impactful question of the 2023 offseason.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).

Related Links

2. Who stays? Internal Free Agency

This year's list of Patriots internal free agents is headlined by Jonathan Jones and Jakobi Meyers, two of the key cogs over the last few seasons as attrition heavily hit both of their position groups. Nelson Agholor joins Meyers from the wide receiver group, while the tackles could also see two significant departures by the two players who manned the right side for the majority of the season, Isaiah Wynn and Conor McDermott, not to mention RFA Yodny Cajuste. Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan were unable to carve out significant roles on defense last season, but both brought valuable depth and made their share of plays despite neither reaching even a quarter of the defensive plays. Damien Harris is coming off an injury-riddled 2022 after scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in 2021 which could make him a possibility to stay, but the team spent two draft picks on running backs last year and could also choose to turn things over to them. Finally, long-time leaders and veterans Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater are among the few remaining leftovers from the last championship. Their potential retirements would send a shockwave through the leadership element of the team and also open up significant holes on the field as well. This internal free agent class highlights three of the biggest positions of need -- wide receiver, cornerback and tackle. All three could be heavily remade this offseason, but it's not hard to bang the table for Jonathan Jones and Meyers to stick around and provide proven stability.

Full List of 2023 Patriots Free Agents
Player namePos.TeamType
Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor
WRNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Myles Bryant
Myles Bryant
CBNew England PatriotsRestricted Free Agent
Yodny Cajuste
Yodny Cajuste
OTNew England PatriotsRestricted Free Agent
Joe Cardona
Joe Cardona
LSNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Cody Davis
Cody Davis
DBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Carl Davis Jr.
Carl Davis Jr.
DTNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Damien Harris
Damien Harris
RBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Jonathan Jones
Jonathan Jones
CBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers
WRNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Devin McCourty
Devin McCourty
FSNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Conor McDermott
Conor McDermott
OTNew York JetsFree Agent
Raekwon McMillan
Raekwon McMillan
MLBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater
WRNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Joejuan Williams
Joejuan Williams
CBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Mack Wilson Sr.
Mack Wilson Sr.
MLBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Isaiah Wynn
Isaiah Wynn
OTNew England PatriotsFree Agent

3. Who arrives? External Free Agency

The needs to be addressed in external free agency will be heavily impacted by those internal free agents that the Patriots choose to retain, so at this point it's a bigger philosophical decision. Yes, they have some cap space to play with this year, but as we saw in 2021, heavy external free-agent spending can be hit or miss. Tackles like Mike McGlinchey and Orlando Brown could be appealing given the uncertainty at the position, but at the wide receiver spot it's hard to top Jakobi Meyers. The team could consider some injury flyers on talented but injury-riddled players like Sterling Shepard or Parris Campbell. Both are "buy low" type players with concerns about durability. Shepard has back-to-back seasons with ACL tears while Campbell just played the first full 17-game season of his career in 2022. A 30-year-old-plus collection of cornerbacks will hit the market, but it will cost a good chunk of change for someone like Marcus Peters. Again, Jonathan Jones might be the safest option and he's still under 30. Add it all up and it seems like a risky year to make a major jump into the external free agency market, at least at the positions the Patriots most need. Instead, perhaps the team should focus on...

4. Early Extensions?

Most Super Bowl-contending teams feature a collection of internally developed veterans that form the core of the team. Certainly, that was the case for the early-2000's Patriots as well as the mid-2010's Patriots. So maybe with that in mind, instead of taking some risky swings in free agency, the Patriots should get ahead of their talented crop of pending 2024 free agents like Kyle Dugger, Michael Onwenu and Josh Uche. Hunter Henry and Ja'Whaun Bentley could also get consideration, while these moves have the potential to open up even more cap space should the team want or need it. With players like McCourty and Slater fast approaching the end of their careers, identifying and extending the future core leadership elements is important to long-term stability. Dugger and Onwenu are every-down contributors flirting with NFL stardom. Another strong year from them and Uche could significantly raise their 2024 price tags.

2023-mock-draft-trackerPDC

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

READ STORY

5. How to attack the draft?

We won't truly be able to rank the Patriots draft needs until mid-April, when the major moves of free agency have been completed and all that's left to do is fill out the roster with drafted and undrafted rookies. But again, the key places where the team needs to improve and add depth start at wide receiver, tackle and cornerback. With a more middling year at receiver and cornerback, all eyes on are on the top trio of tackles -- Parris Johnson, Broderick Jones and Peter Skoronski, and whether any of them will last until the 14th overall selection. All three have left tackle potential in the pros but there are also plenty of plug-and-play right tackles further down the board, with mammoth Senior Bowl standout Dawand Jones leading the way. As always the Day Two receivers are intriguing with speed and separation ability, if not sprinkled with the usual questions like size and injury history. While the top needs seem obvious, lesser ones like free safety, third-down back and linebacker should also warrant serious consideration.

As mentioned above, the only way out of the middle and back into the top echelon is to keep striking gold in the draft. They've stacked a few good drafts now and are getting standout contributions from more and more young, homegrown players. Continuing that process and even bettering it should be the priority this year. With 11 potential picks, they have the ammo to make some magic happen. Forget the flashy external free agents with mileage on them and only proven performance with other teams, the best answer to the Burning Question this offseason is to stay the course with the players already here and inject another exciting class of rookies who can further reduce any needed reliance on the external market.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Playing on a bad ankle and trailing by 10, Patrick Mahomes wouldn't let the Chiefs lose.

news

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on Fox Business to discuss Tom Brady's retirement, his support for quarterback Mac Jones, and more.

news

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

news

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

news

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon recaps his week in Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

news

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

With NFL Honors Night on the horizon it's time to hand out some awards.

news

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

The Patriots head coach was part of a special group of guests joining Tom Brady's first "Let's Go" podcast since announcing his retirement.

news

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Who are some of the big names the Pats could target this offseason?

news

Report: Patriots to Add Former Oregon Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm to Coaching Staff

The Patriots have a new offensive line coach.

news

Ten Youth Flag Football Teams Represent New England Patriots at NFL Flag Championships

The top girls' and boys' youth flag teams from across the country and around the world met in Las Vegas for NFL Flag Football Championships.

news

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Who stood out from a Pats perspective in Senior Bowl practices this week?

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Lawrence Guy ends Super Bowl weekend with another championship ring

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots DL Lawrence Guy: Mac Jones 'has a bright future' ahead of him 'Super Bowl Live'

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy talks about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' bright future in an interview on NFL Network's 'Super Bowl Live' ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 announced at NFL Honors

Various members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduce cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, left tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising