5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

2. Who stays? Internal Free Agency

This year's list of Patriots internal free agents is headlined by Jonathan Jones and Jakobi Meyers, two of the key cogs over the last few seasons as attrition heavily hit both of their position groups. Nelson Agholor joins Meyers from the wide receiver group, while the tackles could also see two significant departures by the two players who manned the right side for the majority of the season, Isaiah Wynn and Conor McDermott, not to mention RFA Yodny Cajuste. Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan were unable to carve out significant roles on defense last season, but both brought valuable depth and made their share of plays despite neither reaching even a quarter of the defensive plays. Damien Harris is coming off an injury-riddled 2022 after scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in 2021 which could make him a possibility to stay, but the team spent two draft picks on running backs last year and could also choose to turn things over to them. Finally, long-time leaders and veterans Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater are among the few remaining leftovers from the last championship. Their potential retirements would send a shockwave through the leadership element of the team and also open up significant holes on the field as well. This internal free agent class highlights three of the biggest positions of need -- wide receiver, cornerback and tackle. All three could be heavily remade this offseason, but it's not hard to bang the table for Jonathan Jones and Meyers to stick around and provide proven stability.