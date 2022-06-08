Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 09 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Presented with an opportunity at Patriots minicamp, Tre Nixon made the most of his chances on Tuesday.

Jun 08, 2022 at 09:25 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220607-tre-nixon-minicamp-adler-wm

With Kendrick Bourne missing from Tuesday's minicamp practice and Jakobi Meyers appearing to be limited, second-year receiver Tre Nixon jumped into the offensive mix and showed up with one of the best plays of the day, hauling in a perfect downfield pass from Mac Jones over the tight coverage of Jonathan Jones.

After the acquisitions of DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton this offseason, Nixon might've been somewhat of an afterthought coming into 2022, but as Tuesday's practice showed, you never know who will take advantage of their opportunities and emerge to make an impact for the team this year.

"If I can make an impact and help the team out you know I'm gonna do it so it's a great, great feeling," said Nixon after practice. "I would say everything's just starting to slow down a little bit. You know, I still got a lot to learn, and I'm still trying to find my role in this offense but just compared to last year, just a little bit, [things are] slowing down. I got my routine now, I know how to really take care of myself off the field, but like I said, I got a lot of learning, a long way to go"

Nixon smiled when asked about the big play during the session, but it was just one of a handful of other consistent catches that the receiver made throughout the session.

"It was just one of them plays where you know it's a shot play, where you know your numbers called so you get a little excited coming to the line of scrimmage. Like I said, wherever I can just, make a play for the team, bring some energy to the offense, you know, I'm willing to do it," said Nixon, adding of the throw from Mac, "Amazing, you can't complain, he put it right on the money... He's a great player, and I guess I'll let him speak for himself about what he's got going on, but as you can tell, just on the field watching him, he's making tremendous strides for sure."

One impressive minicamp performance doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of the football season, but it was a good start for Nixon, one that he's hoping to carry over into training camp next month.

"I feel like the biggest thing is this be where my feet are at. I know training camp's around the corner, and I like to just stay present in the moment, just try and make my own role what I can do," said Nixon. "It's easy to, especially in this league, compare yourself to other people or count numbers. One of the biggest things the older guys tell me is to be your own person. Try and make your own role and see what you can do beyond that."

Related Content

news

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to lead the way in his second season with the Patriots.

news

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Two young linebackers will look to take advantage of a golden opportunity as turnover strikes their position group.

news

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, the Patriots have a number of intriguing new faces that could help make the secondary a 2022 strength.

news

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Some of the newest members of the Patriots offense are getting familiar with their team, teammates and the area this spring.

news

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

Two Patriots linebackers returning from injury will help transform an evolving position group.

news

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

With the first open practice completed, Mac Jones and the Patriots begin their long on-field journey toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this summer, the culmination of a championship career and a well-deserved honor in the view of some of his former teammates and coaches.

news

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Two long-time coaches have returned to New England's sidelines, bringing with them some new experiences to complement their Patriots roots.

news

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills hopes to help spark a secondary that will have some new pieces in 2022.

news

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

The Patriots veteran receiver hopes to help the offense hit new heights in his second season with New England.

news

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell brings needed outside cornerback experience to the Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Socios.com rewards Patriots Season Ticket Members with exclusive access to Fantasy Camp

Patriots fans and Season Ticket Members took the Gillette Stadium field alongside New England players and coaches for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience at Patriots Fantasy Camp. Socios.com rewarded loyal fans with an afternoon of football drills, film breakdowns and more once in a lifetime experiences.

Nelson Agholor on Mac Jones 6/8: "He just works really hard"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Jack Jones 6/8: "I'm excited and glad that I'm here"

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Isaiah Wynn 6/8: "I'm focused on being the best player I can be for the team"

Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Joshuah Bledsoe 6/8: "I feel pretty good"

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising