Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

6. Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Boutte is a tricky evaluation because he only had 131 catches in three seasons in Baton Rouge. Boutte had an injury-plagued 2021 season, and his 2022 season was cut short for undisclosed reasons. Boutte originally announced he was returning to school for his senior season, then reversed course after the bumpy end to last season, opting to enter the draft. The combine and top-30 visits will be big for Boutte to explain how it ended at LSU. But the bottom line is that he's extremely talented, and if everything checks out off the field, he will go early. Boutte is a menace with the football in his hands, creating chunk plays as an explosive ball carrier with excellent contact balance to run through tackles. He's also a fluid mover who can sink and cut to change directions, and his straight-line speed also produced some vertical wins. Boutte has been near the top of this class for years as a highly-touted high school recruit. Still, we are projecting his game some due to a smallish sample size, and he will need to prove himself in interviews. There's some Deebo Samuel to his game.