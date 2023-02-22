Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

6. Clark Phillips III, Utah

Round Projection: Top 50

Phillips has a similar game to Witherspoon but will be available further down the board. He's a bursty, quick-twitch coverage player who transitions easily to mirror receivers and shows an excellent trigger to the football. Phillips was also competitive in matchups against USC wideout Jordan Addison, which bodes well for his NFL projection. He had good ball production with six interceptions and a three-INT game against Oregon State last season. The knock on Phillips is that he projects best as a nickel or shadowing speedy Z receiver due to a lack of size/length. Maybe not what the Patriots need, but he'll bring something immediately to an NFL secondary.

7. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Round Projection: Day Two

Here's a long, fluid athlete with experience in various coverages against top competition. Forbes can run with receivers working the vertical tree or horizontally running across the field. Although Forbes has the size and functional athleticism to succeed, there are technical flaws he needs to refine. He's too impatient at the line of scrimmage, where he'll overreact to release fakes, gets in a bad position, and then get a little grabby. Overall, he needs to become more anticipatory and trust his foot speed to react rather than getting off-balance. But there aren't any movement concerns, and he should test well.

8. Deonte Banks, Maryland

Round Projection: Day Two