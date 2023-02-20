Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Fits for the Patriots at Offensive Tackle Heading Into the Combine

Duncan is your typical day-two ball of clay who has the must-haves checked off in terms of athleticism, experience, and he's close enough from a build standpoint to keep him at tackle (6-5, 298 pounds, 33 1/2 inch arms). The Terps' left tackle can reach every landmark necessary with excellent foot speed to protect his edge, above-average range in the running game, and consistently gains good depth out of his kick slide in pass protection. However, Duncan falls into the ball of clay category where the physical tools are there, but he'll need a lot of seasoning to reach his ceiling as a pro. He ends up on the ground too often due to poor balance, struggles with pad level, or playing too tall in his stance, which leads to anchoring and issues moving defenders in the running game. If he gets with the right coach, Duncan has as much potential as any non-tier one tackle. But it might take him some time to improve his technique.