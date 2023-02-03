Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

With head coach Bill Belichick observing from the coach's booth, New England's staff led the West team to a 12-3 victory over the East squad thanks to an outstanding defensive performance by Brian Belichick and Mike Pellegrino's unit. The West defense closed things out by forcing a turnover on downs that set up kicker Jake Moody's fourth field goal of the night to make it a two-score game. Moody earned offensive MVP honors, while Florida safety Trey Dean was the MVP on the defensive side of the ball.

Here are six takeaways from the Patriots-West team's win over the East squad in Thursday night's East-West Shrine Bowl:

1. Patriots Coaching Staff Mentions Three Players on Defense to Broadcast Team

According to the NFL Network broadcast, the Patriots coaching staff was raving about three players during prep meetings with the broadcast team: Southern Miss corner Eric Scott Jr., NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore, and Utah linebacker Mo Diabate. We spoke at length about Diabte and a little bit on Scott on Catch-22. Diabate is an athletic, versatile linebacker who took over for Devin Lloyd in the middle of the Utes' defense last season. A solid pro comparison for him would be Pats linebacker Mack Wilson. As for Scott, he has traits to play in a press-man system and could be the next late-round or UDFA find for New England at the position.

Moore was added late to the roster and didn't stand out during live practice viewings. However, after reviewing the practice film, you see an impressive ability to diagnose plays against the run. He made a great play in coverage during the game, where he carried the tight end up the seam to break up the pass. Moore was also a three-time team captain for the Wolfpack. Take note.

2. Shrine Week Standouts CB Nic Jones, S Trey Dean, and DE Haba Baldonado Continue to Improve Draft Stocks