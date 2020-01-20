20 burning questions for Patriots 2020 offseason presented by Paycom

2. Will Bill Belichick return? - No one knows for sure what Belichick's contract situation is and it's hard to imagine him wanting to start over somewhere else, but with the uncertainty of Brady it's hard to know how it will all play out at the top. With his two sons on staff and an established program, Belichick is in the ideal position, but what comes after Brady is huge question for the coach.

3. How will Josh McDaniels tweak the offense? - After interviewing with the Cleveland Browns and not getting the job it looks like offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be back with the team for another season. Whether or not that's with Tom Brady remains to be seen, but regardless, McDaniels will need to stir up some new twists for the 2020 offense. Might he consider simplifying things for a new quarterback? Or even if Brady returns making things a bit easier for a new generation of weaponry to get involved could make sense.

4. Will Special Teams fall off without Judge? - With Special Teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge departing to coach the New York Giants, it leaves two big holes on the Patriots coaching staff. The biggest concern is at special teams, where Judge helped lead the unit to a team records for punts inside the 20 and blocked punts, while overcoming the first four kicker season since the 80's. Judge was a trusted member of Bill Belichick's staff and replacing him will be an important part of the offseason.