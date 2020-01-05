Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 28 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jan 31 - 11:55 PM

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019

Jan 05, 2020 at 02:53 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-bill-belichick-ap
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

It was a somber day in Foxborough for the Patriots less than 24 hours after bowing out of the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans with a disappointing 20-13 loss. Head coach Bill Belichick held a season-ending press conference with players being available one final time in the locker room as they cleaned up their belongings and prepared for the offseason.

"Proud of the way these guys have worked and competed all year," said Belichick. "Wish we could have done a little bit more, but that's life in the NFL."

Center Ted Karras, an upcoming free agent who put together a solid season in replacement of starter David Andrews, was in foreign territory after his first three seasons in the league all ended at the Super Bowl.

"It's a weird feeling packing up your stuff at the end of a season, finishing on a loss," said Karras. "It stinks. I've watched the game like four times. It is what it is. I'm not really ready to say that I'm over it. It's one of those things you can't wait to get back in pads in August."

Phillip Dorsett was also left gobsmacked by the loss, with thoughts of what could've been still on his mind.

"You replay everything in your head," said Dorsett. "You try to clear it up, if you keep thinking about it it will drive you crazy. You try to throw it in the trash and move on. It's not that easy."

The Patriots ended the season much in the same fashion they played the season, with inconsistency on offense being the key feature. Belichick and the players didn't put it on the personnel but how they played.

"I think it just comes down to execution," said Rex Burkhead when asked about why the offense never found its stride. "We just didn't execute to the best of our abilities at times. You can see when we did, good things happened. Ultimately, we didn't do it enough."

Bill Belichick reflected that the team had more than held its own all season, winning 12 games and sticking in every game they played.

"The team was constructed very competitively," said Belichick. "I think that was reflected in our overall play during the course of the year. Again, we lost four games that basically came down to the last possession, again, other than the Baltimore game, which that was a pretty competitive game, too."

"[H]ad a couple things been a little different, maybe the outcome would have been a little different. So, I think we all had a part in the wins, we all had a part shared in the losses. We've got to try to do better in all of those areas, each of us that are a part of the team going forward, and each of us did that over the course of the year."

Now the Patriots begin a fascinating offseason loaded with questions as to which coaches and players will be back, headlined by the quarterback Tom Brady who is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

While Belichick stressed that his and team's focus had been solely on the Titans game over the last week and they hadn't yet looked forward to what the spring might hold, he acknowledged Brady's stature.

"Certainly, Tom's an iconic figure in this organization, and nobody respects Tom more than I do," said Belichick. "I respect all of the other players and all of the other coaches in this organization, too. I think that everybody that is part of it is an important part of it, and I want to give the proper attention and communication and detail and thought into my input into those decisions. But, any decision's made – it's not an individual decision. There are other people involved, and so there has to be some type of communication, understanding, agreement – whatever you want to call it – and that's not a one-way street."

Those decisions will be complicated and aside from Brady there are other significant players with their futures in doubt, including Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy and Joe Thuney among others.

While the Patriots offseason might be starting early and in disappointing fashion this season, there will be no lack of intrigue and the dominoes could begin to fall as soon as this week when Josh McDaniels is slated to being head coaching interviews.

Be sure to keep an eye on Patriots.com as we'll quickly turn the page to the offseason and have every angle covered, from internal and external free agency to the coaching carousel and the draft.

The 2019 season might be over but, as always, the Patriots drama continues.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

The Patriots players spoke with the media one final time and wrapped up the 2021 season expressing optimism for the future.
news

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

Damien Harris will cap off his excellent season with his first playoff action.
news

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

After an impressive rookie season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is preparing to put his best performance forward in the playoffs.
news

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

The Patriots defense had their hands full with Josh Allen last month, figuring out how to slow him down will key Sunday's playoff match.
news

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

The Patriots coach has seen football film study evolve from reels and projectors to a pliable computer tool of unlimited scope.
news

Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has quietly put together an excellent season and should play a key role in the playoffs.
news

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

The Patriots hit a grand slam both on and off the field when it comes to Kendrick Bourne's contributions.
news

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

As the Patriots and Dolphins prepare to meet in the regular season finale, it has a familiar feel for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
news

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Coming off a big back-on-track win over the Jaguars, the Patriots will close their season out against a tough divisional rival.
news

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are prepared for whatever Jaguars team shows up in Foxborough on Sunday.
news

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

With the chance to break 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, Damien Harris has had a breakout year for the Patriots in 2021.
news

Mac locked on hometown Jaguars

Despite the Patriots second two-game losing streak of the season, their rookie quarterback is staying focused solely on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising