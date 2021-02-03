Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

The 2021 Offensive Plan: Coming off a season where the rushing attack was a clear strength, there are big questions as to how much continuity the team will have there in 2021. Rex Burkhead was a big part of why the offense had success on second downs, and his absence was glaring after his injury. His future as a free agent is in question, as is that of James White, whose departure would present a number of other problems.

Fellow free agents Joe Thuney and David Andrews were also big parts of the ground success and their potential departures would be hard to replace immediately. But Damien Harris and Sony Michel are two good pieces to start with, as are known commodities upfront like Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn. The Patriots still have the pieces to have a good rushing attack, but it might look a little different.

Obviously, an effective rushing attack can aid a quarterback transition but, as evidenced by 2020, it can only go so far. The team will feature a number of second- and third-year players at wide receiver and tight end and there is some intrigue there, but adding speed and weaponry should still be a priority.

That's why improving the passing game is a much bigger and more important task than simply maintaining the run game's spotty success in 2020. That starts at the quarterback position, where Patriots fans are already getting a taste of how crazy the offseason carousel at the position will be. It's the hardest position in sports to fill and the Patriots offensive trajectory depends heavily on the direction they take, with all kinds of options on the table.

Will it be a veteran free agent? A veteran via trade? A return of Cam Newton? A Jarrett Stidham ascension? Or even a rookie? Everything seems on the table at this early point.