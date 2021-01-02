Hall leaves impact on 2020 Patriots with big hits and consistency

"From that first meeting, sitting there with the defense, Terez left an impact on us," Steve Belichick said. "Then after the draft, every day he showed a lot of great work ethic and the type of qualities you're looking for on the practice squad all year last year."

"We are all really impressed with him," Mayo said. "Terez is a great guy on and off the field does a lot for everybody in the building."

From the outside it may appear that Hall has made a big jump in terms of performance this season, but in reality, his body of work is the result of hard work and consistency that started before any Patriots fan knew his name.