After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Week 10's promise, Week 11's demise

The fallout from the Chiefs game continued to be felt over the next four weeks. The team's bye week was moved up and then Pats looked lifeless in the two of the worst losses of the season, first to a 1-3 Broncos team and then to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. They fought hard against the Buffalo Bills, as second-year players Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers continued to make strides in their breakout seasons. The Pats even had a chance to win the game at the end until a Newton fumble sealed their fate. Even a win over the winless Jets was a struggle that came down to the final seconds as Nick Folk hit his first of two game-winning kicks on the season.

Entering their game against the Ravens, the Patriots stood at 3-5 and appeared to be fading, but they'd pull off one of their best wins of the season over a team that had easily handled them just a season prior.

It was a windy and rainy night and the Ravens had some key injuries to their defensive front that allowed the Patriots ground attack to get going. Damien Harris rushed for 121 yards while the Patriots didn't have a turnover for the second-straight game. They even came through with a needed play just before halftime, with J.C. Jackson picking up another interception that likely kept points off the board.

The game also featured our pick for the Enel Powerful Play of the Season, with Jakobi Meyers throwing a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead. It was just the kind of trick play the Pats needed to find the end zone and one they'd return to in the season finale. Josh McDaniels attempted plenty of these kinds of plays during the season, but this was the most successful and necessary, and it led directly to the Patriots' win. It was a huge play.

After pulling off the upset, the team and their fans were riding high, still just 4-5 but with some hope restored that the COVID downturn was behind them and that they were capable of beating the good teams in the AFC. But all that fell apart a week later as Deshaun Watson and Texans destroyed that hope. We didn't know it at the time but the loss to Houston was where the Patriots playoff path actually died.

Watson was nearly perfect on the game, picking apart the Patriots' pass defense in the kind of effort that was a reality check for what the strengths of the defense really were. They had no answers for the Texans quarterback, who had big plays all game long, including multiple on another characteristic touchdown drive just before the half that extended the lead to 21-7.