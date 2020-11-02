After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Newton's fumble ends it

Situation: 4Q :37, 24-21 Bills, NE 2nd-and-10 at BUF19

For the third time this season, the Patriots had a chance to win the game at the end but fell just short. Neither of the previous other two situations were quite as painful as this one, as New England's momentum seemed to be building toward a season-altering crescendo before having the rug pulled out from under them.

Newton had one of his more effective rushing days, with a 19-yard rush taking the Patriots into field goal range with plenty of time to go for the win. With :37 seconds left, the Patriots sat at Buffalo's 19-yard line, calling another quarterback keeper for Cam.

Newton followed strong edge blocks by his receivers Damiere Byrd and Meyers, with Isaiah Wynn and Rex Burkhead clearing the way in front of him. For a moment it looked like Newton might even burst free and take it into the end zone, but Justin Zimmer, a journeyman defensive tackle with a stop in the CFL and on his second stint with the Bills, made the play of his career, forcing the fumble and putting a sudden stop to what looked like at least overtime.

Turnovers have killed the Patriots offense all season long, undercutting just about every performance. Against the Bills they finally were putting together a game without a giveaway until this play. What was almost their first clean performance became a rehash of their continued issues in an instant.